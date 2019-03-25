Officers have arrested two men in connection with a Saturday night shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore District that killed a 25-year-old man and injured five other people, police said Monday.
The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, between Eddy and Ellis streets, around 8:30 p.m. Mister Dee Carnell Simmons III was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Emergency crews took three other people to the hospital -- a 25-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries, as well as a 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old man who are expected to survive.