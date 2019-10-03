< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. SF District Attorney George Gascon resigns to 'explore run' in LA addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-district-attorney-george-gascon-resigns-to-explore-run-in-la" addthis:title="SF District Attorney George Gascon resigns to 'explore run' in LA"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431228358.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431228358");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431228358_431228341_173001"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431228358_431228341_173001";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431228341","video":"611634","title":"San%20Francisco%20D.A.%20George%20Gascon%20announces%20resignation","caption":"San%20Francisco%20District%20Attorney%20George%20Gascon%20has%20announced%20his%20resignation%20Thursday%20afternoon.%20He%20was%20expected%20to%20leave%20the%20office%20in%20January.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FSan_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FSan_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announces_resig_611634_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664757216%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DxejMFGc2-rHa_qdey_4XBqM8cko","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fsf-district-attorney-george-gascon-resigns-to-explore-run-in-la"}},"createDate":"Oct 03 2019 05:33PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431228358_431228341_173001",video:"611634",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"San%2520Francisco%2520District%2520Attorney%2520George%2520Gascon%2520has%2520announced%2520his%2520resignation%2520Thursday%2520afternoon.%2520He%2520was%2520expected%2520to%2520leave%2520the%2520office%2520in%2520January.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announces_resig_611634_1800.mp4?Expires=1664757216&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xejMFGc2-rHa_qdey_4XBqM8cko",eventLabel:"San%20Francisco%20D.A.%20George%20Gascon%20announces%20resignation-431228341",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fsf-district-attorney-george-gascon-resigns-to-explore-run-in-la"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Aja Seldon, KTVU, Andre Torrez, Daniel Montes
Posted Oct 03 2019 05:35PM PDT
Video Posted Oct 03 2019 05:33PM PDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 09:58PM PDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-431228358" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431228358-431228326"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431228358-431228326" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431228358" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU/BCN)</strong> - San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon on Thursday announced his resignation. </p><p>Gascon, who's served in the position for the past nine years, submitted his formal resignation to Mayor London Breed and will leave his post effective Friday, Oct. 18. </p><p>After that, Cristine Soto DeBerry, Gascon's's current chief of staff will temporarily take his place until a new district attorney is either appointed by the mayor or elected in the November elections.</p><p>Gascon also sent a letter to colleagues saying he plans to return to Los Angeles to "explore a run for District Attorney."</p><p>"Making our communities safer and more equitable remains my life's work, and I'm simply not ready to slow down and put public service behind," the letter reads in part. </p><p>The new move means Gascon could face-off against Los Angeles County's current top prosecutor Jackie Lacey, according to the <strong><a href="https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-10-03/george-gascon-resigns-san-francisco-district-attorney">Los Angeles Times</a></strong>. </p><p>Just a year ago, Gascon announced he would not seek re-election this year, citing his 90-year-old mother's failing health at the time and a desire to be there for her.</p><p>Back home the sudden move garnered reaction from the mayor's office. </p><p>"People depend on the District Attorney to keep our residents and communities safe each and every day. We can't afford to have an absence of leadership in the DA's Office because victims of crime need to be represented and people who commit crimes in our city need to be held accountable," a statement from Mayor Breed's office read. </p><p>There was no love lost from the San Francisco Police Officers Association. In their own letter they wrote in part, "We are praying for the residents of Los Angeles hoping that George Gascon doe not do to their city what he did to San Francisco during his tenure..."</p><p>The POA cited Gascon's authorship of Prop 47 as the reason for a "criminal justice revolving door" and "double digit increases in crime." Their closing line in their letter about the resignation was, "good riddance." </p><p>SF Police Chief William Scott said in a tweet, "I want to thank District Attorney @GeorgeGascon for his service and commitment to our city. I wish him well with his future endeavors and look forward to continuing to work with @SFDAOffice to address our city's challenges." </p><p>Gascon is the first Latino to be San Francisco's district attorney. He was appointed in 2011, succeeding Kamala Harris who was elected as the state's attorney general and is now a U.S. senator. </p><p><em>Bay City News reporter Daniel Montes contributed to this report. </em></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I want to thank District Attorney <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgeGascon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgeGascon</a> for his service and commitment to our City. I wish him well with his future endeavors and look forward to continuing to work with <a href="https://twitter.com/SFDAOffice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SFDAOffice</a> to address our City's challenges.</p> — SFPD Chief Scott (@SFPDChief) <a href="https://twitter.com/SFPDChief/status/1179927992098705408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UPDATE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UPDATE</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanFrancisco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanFrancisco</a> police union happy about early departure of <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgeGascon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgeGascon</a>. "Good riddance," says the <a href="https://twitter.com/SanFranciscoPOA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SanFranciscoPOA</a> adding it's "praying for the residents of Los Angeles." Gascon is leaving the <a href="https://twitter.com/SFDAOffice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SFDAOffice</a> in 2 weeks & is considering a run for district attorney in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LA</a>. <a href="https://t.co/P2ly4Ue5zv">pic.twitter.com/P2ly4Ue5zv</a></p> — Heather Holmes (@HeatherKTVU) <a href="https://twitter.com/HeatherKTVU/status/1179931862472331264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><strong>Gascon's Full Resignation Letter to Colleagues (Obtained by KTVU)</strong></p><blockquote> <p>For the past nine years I've had the incredible honor of leading this outstanding public law office. Together we brought hope, healing and justice to thousands of people in our community. We worked tirelessly to help victims recover and hold those who broke the law accountable - and when the law was broken, we worked just as hard to change it. <br> <br> We celebrated as our peers brought new life into this world, and we comforted one another when confronted with life's challenges. We've welcomed new colleagues to our team, and we wished the best to our colleagues that moved on to new opportunities. <br> <br> I'm writing today to make sure you're the first to know that I've decided it's time for me to move on to a new opportunity as well. Moments ago, I tendered my resignation to the Mayor, effective Friday, October 18 at 6 PM. At that time, Cristine Soto DeBerry will temporarily assume my duties until a new District Attorney is elected by the voters or appointed by the Mayor. Both Sharon Woo and Eugene Clendenin have agreed to stay as well. With these three executives in place, the office will be in great hands.<br> <br> As for my plans, Fabiola and I are returning to Los Angeles to rejoin our family and explore a run for District Attorney. Making our communities safer and more equitable remains my life's work, and I'm simply not ready to slow down and put public service behind me. <br> <br> I am truly grateful for your support and confidence all these years. You stood by me when I asked you to look past what the criminal justice system has always been, and to consider instead what justice could be. <br> <br> When I took office in 2011 the criminal justice reform movement was virtually non-existent. The reforms we implemented together were completely foreign to any prosecutor's office, and many understandably questioned their viability and effectiveness. But nine years later violent crime is at an all-time low, property crime is falling, and San Francisco has reduced racial disparities by half while thinning its jail population. With your help this office is redefining what justice looks like, and the rest of the country is not just watching, they're learning. The innovations born here are being replicated across the country by prosecutors' offices who have seen what you've accomplished, and whose communities are demanding change. I hope you are proud of these accomplishments, and so many others we achieved together. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"KTVU Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36532551" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More KTVU Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/homeless/south-bay-nonprofit-that-helps-homeless-teens-in-search-of-new-home" title="South Bay nonprofit that helps homeless teens in search for new home" data-articleId="431246340" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A non-profit that helps homeless teens is in search of a new home. Stand Up for Kids Silicon Valley found out the lease on their current building isn't being renewed. Now, they're hoping to find a new space before the holidays." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Bay nonprofit that helps homeless teens in search for new home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ann Rubin, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 09:21PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 09:26PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A non-profit that helps homeless teens is in search of a new home.</p><p>Stand Up for Kids Silicon Valle y found out the lease on their current building isn't being renewed. Now, they're hoping to find a new space before the holidays. </p><p>For the last five years, their building on E. Hedding Street in San Jose has been a safe space for homeless teens.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hundreds-of-tires-dumped-illegally-along-the-russian-river" title="Hundreds of tires dumped illegally along the Russian River" data-articleId="431231235" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities in Mendocino County are searching for whoever is responsible for illegally dumping hundreds of truck, car and tractor tires along the Russian River." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds of tires dumped illegally along the Russian River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Vacar, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:00PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some people have chosen southern Mendocino County to dump hundreds of truck, car, and tractor tires along the pristine Russian River within the last month. </p><p>The Mendocino Sheriff's Office was alerted to this and another close-by site along the Russian River just south of Hopland. </p><p>Hundreds of tires were pitched over the side of Highway 101. Chris Brokate, of the Clean River Alliance, is used to cleaning up dumpsites, but not ever like this. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/ferry-service-to-chase-center-starts-saturday-for-warriors-preseason-game" title="Ferry service to Chase Center starts Saturday for Warriors preseason game" data-articleId="431227769" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/You_can_take_a_ferry_to_San_Francisco_s__0_7686735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/You_can_take_a_ferry_to_San_Francisco_s__0_7686735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/You_can_take_a_ferry_to_San_Francisco_s__0_7686735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/You_can_take_a_ferry_to_San_Francisco_s__0_7686735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/You_can_take_a_ferry_to_San_Francisco_s__0_7686735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People heading to San Francisco's Chase Center for events will soon have the option to take a ferry to games and events starting this weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ferry service to Chase Center starts Saturday for Warriors preseason game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Daniel Montes </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:26PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:41PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>People heading to San Francisco's Chase Center for events will soon have the option to take a ferry to games and events starting this weekend.</p><p>Starting on Saturday, ferry service begins from Oakland, Alameda and Larkspur to San Francisco's Pier 48 1/2, located just blocks from the new arena located in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood.</p><p>The ferry service comes just one month after Chase Center had its grand opening and is just in time for the Warriors first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/homeless/south-bay-nonprofit-that-helps-homeless-teens-in-search-of-new-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_20191004011049"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Bay nonprofit that helps homeless teens in search for new home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hundreds-of-tires-dumped-illegally-along-the-russian-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_20191004004444"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of tires dumped illegally along the Russian River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kanye-west-references-chick-fil-a-repeatedly-in-new-song-closed-on-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Kanye West is shown in a file photo taken in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)" title="getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kanye West references Chick-fil-A repeatedly in new song ‘Closed on Sunday'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-district-attorney-george-gascon-resigns-to-explore-run-in-la"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_20191004003338"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SF District Attorney George Gascon resigns to 'explore run' in LA</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light 