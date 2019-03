SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco Supervisor Vallie Brown is set to hold a community meeting Tuesday evening following a shooting that killed one person and injured five others in the Fillmore District over the weekend.

The Saturday night shooting in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, between Eddy and Ellis streets, killed 25-year-old Mister Dee Carnell Simmons III, police said.

"Tragically, a young man was shot and killed last night in Fillmore, and several others injured. Our community has already known far too much pain from this kind on senseless gun violence. Police responded immediately, and have been in touch with my office throughout the night," Brown said in a statement posted on Facebook the day after the shooting.

The meeting is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Fillmore Heritage Center, located at 1330 Fillmore St.

On Monday, police announced that Concord resident Sean Harrison, 25, who was among the five injured in the shooting, and Jamare Coats, 26, of San Francisco, have both been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting.

According to police, when officers and emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead.

The emergency crews then took three other people to the hospital -- a 25-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries, as well as a 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old man who are expected to survive.

Two other victims from the shooting, a man later identified as Harrison and a 51-year-old woman, next arrived at the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

After an investigation, officers learned that Simmons was involved in the shooting. Officers also learned that Coats allegedly drove Harrison to the hospital.

Both Harrison and Coats were booked into jail on Sunday. The pair has yet to be arraigned in court.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.