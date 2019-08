SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The San Francisco Zoo announced the hatching of a blue-throated piping guan, a vulnerable South American species of bird.

The chick, now 10 days old, is the first of its species to be born at the zoo, according to San Francisco Zoo officials.

New at #SFZoo! We are thrilled to announce the hatching of a blue-throated piping guan 9 days ago! The chick, whose gender is not yet known, is the 1st successful hatching of this species here and is currently being hand-reared by animal care staff💙💙 pic.twitter.com/39aLzvjWr9 — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 15, 2019

Zoo staff is currently hand-rearing the chick, whose gender has not yet been determined, according to the zoo.

Zookeepers have not yet decided on a name for the chick, but its parents are named Cookie and Monster, zoo spokesperson Nancy Chan said.

As an adult, the bird will display the species' distinctive black plumage and blue throat, white facial skin and a baby blue beak.

San Francisco Zoo's blue-throated piping guan population resides in its South American Tropical Aviary.