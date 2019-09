- San Francisco Zoo shared some adorable photos of a rare primate that was born earlier this month.

The Francois langer, aka the Francois leaf monkey, is an endangered animal native to dense forests in southwest China and Vietnam, according to the zoo. The baby was born Sept. 8

The baby monkey, whose gender is still not known yet, is bright orange, almost neon, but zoo officials said its color will fade to black as it matures.

The photos, taken by Marianne Hale, show the baby in its 17-year-old mother, Kathleen's arms. The monkey's father is a nine-year-old male named, Jun Wan.

San Francisco Zoo & Gardens said they will be hosting a naming contest for the newborn and will announce details on the zoo's social media.