- Delays at San Francisco International Airport may continue despite runway repairs almost being complete, according to airport officials.

The runway has been closed since Sept. 7 and forced thousands of flight cancellations and delays, but the wait is almost over for travelers.

Officials expect to reopen Runway 28L Thursday night, a full week ahead of schedule.

But even after it reopens there is a possibility of lingering effects.

SFO planned to complete the repair project in three weeks, which involved replacing the lighting and drainage system, plus scraping down to the base layer of the runway and repaving it.

"We were essentially going into an area that hadn't been touched since the early 1960s, and we didn't know what kind of condition the soil would be in, said airport spokesman Doug Yakel.

Airport administrators say the soil was more stable than expected, allowing workers to finish the $16 million federally funded reconstruction project in less time.

The airport chose mid-September for the repairs to avoid the summer and holiday travel season.