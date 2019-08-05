< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header">

<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422353165" data-article-version="1.0">SFPD bomb squad: 'No merit' to suspicious device in the Mission</h1>

</header> <div class="story-meta">

<div class="author-share">

<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:archarles1@yahoo.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/sfpd-bomb-squad-investigating-suspicious-device-in-the-mission">KTVU Staff</a>
</div>

</div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:34PM PDT</span></p>

<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 09:53PM PDT</span></p>

</div>

</div> f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422353165");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0">6 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.17.00.05_1565060932183.png_7575176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.17.00.05_1565060932183.png_7575176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.17.00.05_1565060932183.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.20.13_1565060931456.png_7575175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.20.13_1565060931456.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.25.09_1565060923540.png_7575168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.25.09_1565060923540.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.34.19_1565060924598.png_7575169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.34.19_1565060924598.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422353165-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.17.00.05_1565060932183.png_7575176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.17.00.05_1565060932183.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SFPD" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SFPD</span> Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>no merit<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> as an explosive. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.20.13_1565060931456.png_7575175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.20.13_1565060931456.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SFPD" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SFPD</span> Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>no merit<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> as an explosive. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SFPD" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SFPD</span> Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>no merit<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> as an explosive. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SFPD" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SFPD</span> Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>no merit<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> as an explosive. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.25.09_1565060923540.png_7575168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.25.09_1565060923540.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="SFPD" data-wsc-lang="en_US">SFPD</span> Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>no merit<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> as an explosive. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.34.19_1565060924598.png_7575169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.17.00.05_1565060932183.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.20.13_1565060931456.png_7575175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.20.13_1565060931456.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.25.09_1565060923540.png_7575168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.25.09_1565060923540.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.34.19_1565060924598.png_7575169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. " title="SF SUSPICIOUS DEVICE eng raw KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.34.19_1565060924598.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/sfpd-bomb-squad-investigating-suspicious-device-in-the-mission" data-title="SFPD: 'No merit' to suspicious device in Mission" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/sfpd-bomb-squad-investigating-suspicious-device-in-the-mission" addthis:title="SFPD: 'No merit' to suspicious device in Mission" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/ktvu-local-news/sfpd-bomb-squad-investigating-suspicious-device-in-the-mission";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU\x20Staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:archarles1@yahoo.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/sfpd-bomb-squad-investigating-suspicious-device-in-the-mission">KTVU Staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:34PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 09:53PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422353165" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - San Francisco Police Department have determined a suspicious item found in the Mission District on Monday has "no merit" as an explosive device. </p><p>The 1000 block of Valencia Street between 20th and 21st streets and Mission Street was cordoned off for several hours Monday evening as a precautionary measure. <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422353165-422371115"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SFPD&nbsp;Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having &quot;no merit&quot; as an explosive.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422353165-422371115" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.15.40.20_1565060928970.png_7575171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SFPD&nbsp;Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having &quot;no merit&quot; as an explosive.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>At around 4:05 p.m. SFPD received information about a "possible suspicious device" at the Mission location.</p><p>SF Department of Emergency Management tweeted to avoid the area of 21st and Valencia streets due to police activity at 4:55 p.m. <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422353165-422371106"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SFPD&nbsp;Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having &quot;no merit&quot; as an explosive.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422353165-422371106" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/SF%20SUSPICIOUS%20DEVICE%20eng%20raw%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_19.16.10.22_1565060928650.png_7575170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SFPD&nbsp;Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having &quot;no merit&quot; as an explosive.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>KTVU sent a photographer to the scene where a bomb-squad robot, bomb-sniffing dog and SFPD personnel roamed the streets to investigate. </p><p>"We take every call seriously," said SFPD Officer Joseph Tomlinson. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Avoid the area of 21st & Valencia St due to SFPD activity.</p> — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) <a href="https://twitter.com/SF_emergency/status/1158526932079841281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 5, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" 