SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

- San Francisco Police Department have determined a suspicious item found in the Mission District on Monday has "no merit" as an explosive device.

The 1000 block of Valencia Street between 20th and 21st streets and Mission Street was cordoned off for several hours Monday evening as a precautionary measure. SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

At around 4:05 p.m. SFPD received information about a "possible suspicious device" at the Mission location.

SF Department of Emergency Management tweeted to avoid the area of 21st and Valencia streets due to police activity at 4:55 p.m. SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

SFPD Bomb Squad at the scene of a suspicious device in the Mission that ended up having "no merit" as an explosive.

KTVU sent a photographer to the scene where a bomb-squad robot, bomb-sniffing dog and SFPD personnel roamed the streets to investigate.

"We take every call seriously," said SFPD Officer Joseph Tomlinson.