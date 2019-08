Students were advised to shelter-in-place on SJSU's campus Thursday evening due to a possible gunman on campus.

- San Jose State University has lifted a shelter-in-place and a suspect has been detained after reports of a possible gunman on campus Thursday evening.

Police remain at the scene and are still investigating the incident, but at 8:18 p.m., University police lifted the order.

As of 8:21 p.m., San Jose police said that the person they detained did not have a gun on him and officers were searching for a gun. Police later confirmed a handgun was located across the street from campus on San Carlos Street.

Police said the suspect was hiding in a ventilation system on the third-floor of a university building when he came down and was apprehended.

The suspect has not been identified and has not been cooperative in the investigation process, according to police. The man is not a student but is believed to be from San Jose.

#NOW: Chief confirms handgun was located across campus on San Carlos Street. — Azenith Smith (@AzenithKTVU) August 9, 2019

Campus Alert 8:18 p.m. Update: University Police have lifted the shelter in place for the #SJSU campus. Police are still investigating the Spartan Complex (SPX). Please stay away from the area. Updates to follow. — San Jose State University (@SJSU) August 9, 2019

San Jose Police Department Sgt. Enrique Garcia said at about 5:33 p.m., SJPD officers responded to the area of E. Santa Clara St. and N. 2nd St. on a weapons call. Police said someone had reported a male brandished a gun.

Arriving officers then located a possible suspect who then fled into the area of SJSU's campus in the area of S. 4th St and W. San Carlos St. Police said they established a perimeter and that campus police were searching for a suspect.

Police gave a description of the suspect as an adult male 5'6", 130 lbs. wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

The student newspaper, The Spartan Daily, tweeted about the campus lockdown at 6:34 p.m. and said that students were barricaded inside the Spartan Complex.

UPD says campus still on lockdown, no further update yet. #sjsu pic.twitter.com/ntU5s9Nxon — The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) August 9, 2019

Students are currently barricaded inside Spartan Complex, according to police. #sjsu pic.twitter.com/E9cJwWDKVV — The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) August 9, 2019

University officials sent out a text alert at 6:12 p.m. advising students of the possibility there was a gunman in the Spartan Complex.

BREAKING: UPD announced possible man with gun in Spartan Complex. Students told to avoid area and shelter in place. #sjsu pic.twitter.com/o8YINOUfTV — The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) August 9, 2019

University Police Department at San Jose State Chief Gina Di Napoli held a 7:30 p.m. news conference to update the situation and said the building remained on lockdown, the shelter-in-place was still in effect and that both police departments were searching for the suspect.

The campus is still sheltering in place, according to #SJSU Media Relations. pic.twitter.com/zhHyXNNPsl — The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) August 9, 2019

"There's only one person that actually saw the gun," Di Napoli said. "Apparently a weapon or a partial weapon was seen in that backpack. Our main priority is to find him in that building and to get him out. We do have the building contained."

The chief did not have an estimation of how many students were on campus at the time of the incident, but suspected it was much less than there would be in about a month when the fall semester starts.

The area of campus is an active police scene. People are advised to not come to SJSU campus and to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: @SJSU Police alerting students to shelter in place after a report of POSSIBLE, not confirmed, gunman at Spartan Complex. Police on scene investigating. #ktvu pic.twitter.com/2wnV97zvrn — Azenith Smith (@AzenithKTVU) August 9, 2019

Bay City News contributed to this report.