- All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are re-opened in San Jose after a man jumped off an over-crossing and died after being hit by multiple cars on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officer Ross Lee said several vehicles hit the man and did not stop after he jumped from the 10th Street over-crossing about 10 a.m. The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office is currently responding to the scene.

Southbound Highway 101 was diverted to southbound U.S. Highway 880 at the connector, and vehicles are able to return to Highway 101 at 13th and Commercial streets.

The CHP has not determined how many cars hit the man, but are searching for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles leave the scene.

The highway re-opened just before 2:00 p.m.