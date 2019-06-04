Southbound Highway 101 was diverted to southbound U.S. Highway 880 at the connector, and vehicles are able to return to Highway 101 at 13th and Commercial streets.
The CHP has not determined how many cars hit the man, but are searching for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles leave the scene.
The highway re-opened just before 2:00 p.m.
Posted Jun 04 2019 05:09PM PDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 05:33PM PDT
An East Bay man has turned an apparent landscaping effort into a controversy over a symbol synonymous with hatred, fear and racism.
On a quiet, residential El Sobrante street, we found a man working on a front-lawn display, after receiving a tip.
The symbol in the man's front lawn is a massive swastika, forever associated with Nazi Germany, also known as the Third Reich.
Posted Jun 04 2019 04:40PM PDT
A Peninsula fire service is using existing technology and taking to the skies during search-and-rescue operations.
More than a year ago, Menlo Park’s Fire Protection Service began sketching out an agreement with the Coast Guard, to use drones to help people lost along its jurisdictional waterways. That new partnership promises greater response times when it matters most.
In the heat of the midday sun Tuesday, Menlo Park Fire Protection District Captain Tony Eggiman prepares to launch one of the district’s “eyes in the sky,” for a demonstration flight.
Posted Jun 04 2019 10:34AM PDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 03:07PM PDT
He was no doubt one of the more unusual guests of the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Fremont. And now his owner has come forward, according to shelter officials Tuesday.
The wayward goat was found Monday wandering the streets of Newark in the area of Olive St. and Dairy Ave.
The shelter, which receives mostly cats and dogs, posted a photo of the male goat on social media, which likely played a major role in getting the word out about the lost animal.