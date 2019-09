- A remembrance was held Thursday night for a Fremont teacher killed in the Conception boat fire. Scott Chan was a Physics teacher at American High School. His students organized a “Celebration of Life” event to remember him.



The classroom where Chan taught AP Physics the past two years at American High School was filled with his students and colleagues. They were there to support each other and Chan's family, a family of four now two after the 59-year-old and his 26-year-old daughter Kendra were among those killed aboard the Conception.



“The school is still suffering through shock,” said Assistant Principal Rob Reibenschuh. “Students miss him dearly.”



Many in the school community remember Chan’s excitement right before the Labor Day holiday excited for the scuba diving trip with his daughter off Santa Cruz Island.



“It’s tragic, kids are saying we said goodbye to him, we will see you on Tuesday after the long weekend and of course he never came back again,” said Reibenschuh.



The loss is overwhelming for some students who expressed their grief on Post-it notes. One note reads “Love you Mr. Chan, you were one of the greatest teachers I ever had.”



Students also painted a tribute in his honor with symbols he loved



As Chan’s family listened, students shared memories of the Silicon Valley engineer turned teacher who wanted to give back. He was remembered for his unusual teaching style that got students excited about physics.



Students are also learning how fragile life can be.



“You don't know when you are going to see folks again,” said Physics Teacher Robert Benn. “You need to love and respect the people you have in your life.”



For Mr. Chan, part of his legacy is his students.



“Mr. Chan will always be alive inside of us based on the lessons he taught us about honesty, passion, work ethic and really just loving what you are doing,” said one student.