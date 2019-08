- A trial weekend ferry service between Richmond and San Francisco started Saturday morning.

The pilot project will run five roundtrips each weekend day through Nov. 3, according to the Water Emergency Transportation Authority.

Fares will match commute prices, including discounts for youth, senior and disabled passengers.

Ferries will depart and arrive from the Richmond Ferry Terminal at Ford Point in Richmond and the San Francisco Ferry Terminal in downtown San Francisco.

The Richmond ferry line launched its weekday service in January. To see the full ferry schedule click here.