Survey: San Francisco, Berkeley among the best cities for millennials

- It's no secret the Bay Area is among the nation's most expensive places to live. But a new survey ranks a number of cities in this region among the best places for millennials to call home.

The survey by Niche.com ranks San Francisco the second best cities for millennials in the U.S., only behind Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A few slots down the list, Berkeley came in 6th in the millennials survey. Santa Clara and Sunnyvale made the top 20, coming in 14th and 16th place respectively.

Niche said it ranked cities based on "key factors that are meaningful for millennials and young professionals."

The survey took into account categories including affordability, access to bars and restaurants, and job opportunities.

San Francisco received an A+ for nightlife, weather, diversity, and health & fitness. Perhaps not a surprise, the city received a grade of D+ for cost of living and a C- for housing.

Niche also ranked the City by the Bay #1 in its survey of the best cities for outdoor activities in the U.S.

San Francisco also came in second place in Niche's survey ranking America's healthiest cities.

Berkeley's grades were similar to San Francisco. Niche also named the East Bay city the #1 healthiest in the U.S. In addition, Berkeley came in third place in the research group's survey on the best cities to live in America.

2018 Best Cities for Millennials in America