- A suspect wanted in connection to a triple shooting in Sacramento early Friday morning has been arrested in Antioch after an hourslong manhunt.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 25-year-old Trey Devaughn Hallman, was taken into custody without incident.

Hallman is suspected of shooting three of his roommates at a residence in the 1000 block of Clover Ranch Drive, KCRA reports.

One of the victims called police around 5:30 a.m. to report he had been shot by his roommate. The man also said the suspect was wearing body armor and was possibly armed with multiple firearms.

All three of the victims are men in their 20s.

One of them sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.

Two additional people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Hallman fled the scene but was apprehended hours later in Antioch.