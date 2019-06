- A suspect who charged at officers was shot and killed by police on Sunday afternoon in Walnut Creek, according to police.

The incident was first reported at 4:41 p.m. at a residence on Sandra Court, police said. A woman called police saying her grandson, only identified as a 23-year-old Walnut Creek man, had threatened her, according to police.

The suspect's mother then called police at 4:47 p.m. Police said she told them he also threatened her, had mental health issues, would be aggressive with officers, was in possession of a pointed metal pole and had already broken a sliding glass window.

Although officers arrived on the scene at 4:52 p.m., another man on Sandra Court contacted police at 4:53 p.m. saying the suspect was now at his door with a red bandana over his head and face, and a crowbar in his hand.

A search of the neighborhood found the suspect approaching a home on Arlene Lane. Police said the suspect refused to listen to commands to drop the crowbar and then charged at officers. Bean bag rounds were fired at the suspect, but had little-to-no effect, which resulted in two cops firing their

handguns at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name wasn't released, but neighbors told KTVU his name was Miles and he was known for riding his bike around the neighborhood. They said they were aware that he had mental health issues. Police said they anticipate releasing bodycam footage of the shooting at a later date.

The five officers who were on the scene will be placed on administrative leave as Walnut Creek police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 935-6400 or Detective Greg Leonard at (925) 256-3523.