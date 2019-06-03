< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) - (BCN)</strong> - A suspect who charged at officers was shot and killed by police on Sunday afternoon in Walnut Creek, according to police.</p> <p>The incident was first reported at 4:41 p.m. at a residence on Sandra Court, police said. A woman called police saying her grandson, only identified as a 23-year-old Walnut Creek man, had threatened her, according to police.</p> <p>The suspect's mother then called police at 4:47 p.m. Police said she told them he also threatened her, had mental health issues, would be aggressive with officers, was in possession of a pointed metal pole and had already broken a sliding glass window.</p> <p>Although officers arrived on the scene at 4:52 p.m., another man on Sandra Court contacted police at 4:53 p.m. saying the suspect was now at his door with a red bandana over his head and face, and a crowbar in his hand.</p> <p>A search of the neighborhood found the suspect approaching a home on Arlene Lane. Police said the suspect refused to listen to commands to drop the crowbar and then charged at officers. Bean bag rounds were fired at the suspect, but had little-to-no effect, which resulted in two cops firing their <br /> handguns at the suspect.</p> <p>The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name wasn't released, but neighbors told KTVU his name was Miles and he was known for riding his bike around the neighborhood. They said they were aware that he had mental health issues. More KTVU Local News Stories data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/FB_IMG_1559236886598_1559584207306_7347105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘This is the West Coast Eric Garner case:' Father dies after telling Hayward police he can't breathe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Candice Nguyen, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:51AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:46PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Video released as part of a federal wrongful death suit shows the last moments of the life of a 42-year-old father who died in Hayward police detention after his family had called 911 for a mental health transport to the hospital.</p><p>2 Investigates obtained four clips of video showing various angles from the morning of Dec. 19, 2015 where Roy Lee Nelson Jr. took his last breaths in the parking lot of Chabot College in Hayward. Nelson Jr. was suffering from schizophrenia and wanted help, the lawsuit states. Police arrived and called an ambulance. While waiting for paramedics, Nelson Jr. apparently became agitated, kicking the back of the patrol car, asking to get out. Police said they needed to restrain the 6-foot, 350-pound man face down on the ground to get him to stop kicking. Nelson Jr. died after telling officers that he couldn’t breathe. </p><p>WARNING! GRAPHIC VIDEO: Hawyard police video shows Roy Nelson saying "I can't breathe"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-to-pay-400-0000-for-fatal-police-shooting-of-mario-woods" title="San Francisco to pay $400,000 for fatal police shooting of Mario Woods" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco to pay $400,000 for fatal police shooting of Mario Woods</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:33PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:35PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco will pay $400,000 to the mother of a black man who was fatally shot by five police officers to settle a lawsuit over his death.</p><p>Gwendolyn Woods is the mother of Mario Woods, a 26-year-old man who was suspected in a stabbing and shot by police in 2015. She filed a lawsuit days after his death seeking monetary damages from the city. </p><p>The shooting of Woods was caught on video. Protests ensued and Police Chief Greg Suhr resigned. An autopsy found Woods was shot 20 times, many from behind, and had drugs in his system. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/teachers-propose-new-contract-offer-to-end-strike-in-union-city-hayward" title="Teachers propose new contract offer to end strike in Union City, Hayward" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Teachers_propose_new_contract_offer_to_e_0_7345093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Teachers_propose_new_contract_offer_to_e_0_7345093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Teachers_propose_new_contract_offer_to_e_0_7345093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Teachers_propose_new_contract_offer_to_e_0_7345093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Teachers_propose_new_contract_offer_to_e_0_7345093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teachers from a dozen schools in Union City and Hayward are preparing to return to the picket lines Monday as the teacher’s strike enters its third week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teachers propose new contract offer to end strike in Union City, Hayward</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:25AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:32AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Teachers from a dozen schools in Union City and Hayward are preparing to return to the picket lines Monday as the teacher’s strike enters its third week. A woman reads a book next to her friend who is on her phone while relaxing in the sunshine in this file photo taken on May 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images) Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. June 3, 2019. Photo: Sriram Sharma/KTVU Most Recent 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/12/24/justice_for_Mario_Woods_1451007975220_662944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>San Francisco to pay $400,000 for fatal police shooting of Mario Woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-kids-keep-playing-baseball-as-tornado-looms-in-background" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Tornado_swirls_behind_Little_League_team_0_7347437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>VIDEO: Kids keep playing baseball as tornado looms in background</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;reads&#x20;a&#x20;book&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;friend&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;phone&#x20;while&#x20;relaxing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;sunshine&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Peter&#x20;Summers&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/apple-splits-itunes-software-on-macs-into-3-apps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple&#x20;is&#x20;breaking&#x20;up&#x20;its&#x20;iTunes&#x20;software&#x20;for&#x20;computers&#x20;into&#x20;three&#x20;apps&#x3a;&#x20;Apple&#x20;Music&#x2c;&#x20;Apple&#x20;Podcasts&#x20;and&#x20;Apple&#x20;TV&#x2e;&#x20;June&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Sriram&#x20;Sharma&#x2f;KTVU" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-albino-fawn-rescued-by-trucker-in-northern-california" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/albino%20fawn%20rescued_1559586654905.jpg_7347236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Diane&#x20;Nicholas&#x2f;Kindred&#x20;Spirits&#x20;Fawn&#x20;Rescue&#x2e;&#x20;Rare&#x20;albino&#x20;fawn&#x20;rescued&#x20;in&#x20;Woodland&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;is&#x20;being&#x20;cared&#x20;for&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Kindred&#x20;Spirits&#x20;Fawn&#x20;Rescue&#x20;in&#x20;Loomis&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rare albino fawn rescued by trucker in Northern California</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 