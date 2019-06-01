After that, they would deploy the sticks in both London and San Francisco.
On Friday, Cangoroo CEO and co-founder Adam Mikkelsen said his company chose San Francisco as one of its launch cities because of its reputation as place of innovation.
He added that Cangoroo could start deploying anywhere between 100 and 200 pogo sticks in San Francisco as early as late Summer or possibly in the Fall.
Additionally, Mikkelsen said that Cangoroo is currently working on prototypes for other micro-mobility vehicles as alternatives to e-scooters.
The pogo sticks, he said, could be used to get around, but could also be used as a fitness product, as it counts each jump to keep riders motivated.
"We've been following the micro-mobility market and seen the demand. However, we also found that existing players are very generic when it comes to brand loyalty and making a statement and contributing to something beyond taking you from point A to B," he said, emphasizing the sustainability and fitness aspect to the pogo sticks.
Mikkelsen said Cangoroo would be ready to work with city officials, including the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, on regulations and safety before launching the product.
"We don't have specific details about this company, but we will review any new transportation service to ensure compliance with existing laws," SFMTA spokesman Paul Rose said in a statement.
The launch of hundreds of e-scooters last year in the city by a handful of companies quickly drew the ire of residents who complained the dockless scooters were being thrown on sidewalks and blocking walkways.
Following the launch, the SFMTA created a permit policy for the scooters, in which SFMTA officials ultimately chose two out of 12 applicants, Scoot and Jump, to operate e-scooters in the city.
Posted Jun 01 2019 06:23PM PDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 07:25PM PDT
West Oakland residents rolled, strolled, bused and biked Saturday to an opening celebration for the first full-fledged grocery store in their neighborhood in more than four decades.
The Community Foods Market, a group effort initially funded with $2.2 million in seed money from neighborhood residents who purchased stock in the store, opened Saturday at 3105 San Pablo Ave.
The site is centrally located to the McClymonds, Hoover-Foster and Clawson neighborhoods of West Oakland.
Posted Jun 01 2019 07:19PM PDT
Democratic presidential hopefuls took rival Joe Biden's absence at a California state party gathering Saturday as a chance to take subtle digs at the former vice president and craft themselves as better positioned to bring Democrats into the future.
"Some say if we all just calm down, the Republicans will come to their senses," Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a clear reference to Biden's comments that the GOP may have an "epiphany" after President Donald Trump is gone. "But our country is in a crisis. The time for small ideas is over."
Warren was one of 14 presidential contenders in San Francisco for a three-day gathering of the California Democratic Party, featuring thousands of fervent activists. Biden was the only big-name candidate to skip the gathering, opting instead to campaign in Ohio. That allowed Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and others a chance to grab the spotlight.
Posted Jun 01 2019 05:39PM PDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 05:43PM PDT
During a discussion at the California Democratic Convention with Sen. Kamala Harris, a protester jumped on stage and grabbed Harris' microphone, Saturday.
The protester was identified as Aidan Cook from animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere.
According to a statement released by the group, the protester was attempting to "call on Harris to support ordinary citizens rescuing animals rather than the factory farms that abuse animals, sicken local populations and repress whistleblowing activity."