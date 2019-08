- The teen killed in a solo-crash in Antioch on Friday night has been identified as 16-year-old Andrew Gonzalez, according to the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

Crews responded to the scene around 11:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of James Donlon Boulevard.

Authorities say Gonzalez struck a tree and was trapped inside his vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the teen but he died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.