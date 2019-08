- Police are investigating a theft at an Apple Store in Walnut Creek that happened on Sunday.

Authorities say three females entered the store located on S. Main Street and stole 16 iPhones.

On 8/11/19, three females entered the Apple store on S. Main St. in Walnut Creek and stole 16 iPhones. The subjects fled in a silver 4 door Honda Civic driven by a male. If you can ID these subjects contact Officer Bertolozzi at tbertolozzi@walnutcreekpd.com . Thank you! pic.twitter.com/fY6hM9aRSe — Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) August 13, 2019

The suspects fled in a four-door silver Honda Civic that was driven by a man.

Police did not give an estimated value of the stolen property.