- Deputies are investigating a shooting in Rodeo Wednesday that left three people wounded.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. near Mariposa Avenue and California Street, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office.

Three people were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators found bullet holes in cars and homes and placed about two dozen evidence markers at the crime scene.

The motive in the shooting is not yet known. No arrests have been made.