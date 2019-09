- One man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in state prison and another was sentenced to 10 years for their roles in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in a drug deal that went wrong in East Oakland three years ago.

Michael Gonzalez-Navarro, 26, and Hector Gonzalez, 24, of Hayward, were charged with murder, the special circumstance of committing a murder during a robbery and second-degree robbery for the death of 29-year-old Quentin Robinson of Hayward. Robinson was shot in the 10100 block of Foothill Boulevard at 5:24 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2016, and pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

On July 19 Gonzalez-Navarro pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office dismissed the other charges against him. And on July 22 Gonzalez pleaded no contest to second-degree burglary and the murder charge against him was dismissed.

Oakland police said the shooting occurred during a deal in which a woman who was accompanied by Robinson was supposed to sell codeine to Gonzalez-Navarro and Gonzalez.

But police said Gonzalez-Navarro and Gonzalez decided to rob the woman instead and Robinson, who was accompanying her as a guard during the drug deal, pulled out a gun to defend her and opened fire, hitting Gonzalez-Navarro.

Police said Gonzalez-Navarro also was carrying a gun and responded by firing shots that ultimately killed Robinson.

Robinson's mother, who was wearing a red T-shirt with his photo on it and was accompanied by about 10 other family members and friends, told Gonzalez-Navarro, "You stole something I can never get back. You owe me a life."

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Mark McCannon told Gonzalez-Navarro and Gonzalez the fatal shooting "did not have to happen" and said, "You did something horrible."

McCannon said, "I've read your letters of apology but that won't cut it because he (Robinson) will never come back."

McCannon said he's troubled that Robinson's young son, who came to court with his mother, will grow up without his father.

"I feel for that little boy," McCannon said.

The judge also noted that Gonzalez-Navarro and Gonzalez were convicted of second-degree robbery on Aug. 20, 2014.

McCannon said, "You didn't learn your lesson (from that conviction) but you will learn no. You should have learned the first time and it's a shame you didn't."