- Two men suffered injuries, one whose wounds are life-threatening, in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 10:45 p.m. in the area of 17th and Mississippi streets.

The victims, men ages 41 and 27, heard gunshots and realized they were shot. Both men were taken to a hospital, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the case and police have not released any suspect information as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" in the message.