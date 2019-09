- Firefighters in Fairfield say a two-alarm vegetation fire is under control Wednesday night, officials said on social media.

At 9:21 p.m. Fairfield Fire Department said crews would remain on scene for several hours of mop up.

At 9:01 p.m. they tweeted that several backyards and fences were involved in the fire and that mutual aid from Vacaville was also responding

As of 8:48 p.m., the fire had been upgraded from one-alarm to two alarms at state Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road. Westbound Highway 12 is closed at Beck Avenue, which is east of Chadbourne Road, fire officials said.