New HIV diagnoses in San Francisco reached a record low and there's been an improvement in care outcomes, however, disparities by race, gender, and housing status remain prevalent, according to a new study.

Data from the 2018 Annual HIV Epidemiology Report shows encouraging trends towards achieving San Francisco's goal of zero new HIV infections, the city says.

In 2018, there were 197 new infections, down 13 percent from the previous year in which there were 227 new diagnoses.