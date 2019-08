- A male victim of a shooting near restrooms in a Hayward Park Thursday is expected to survive, police say.

A witness told KTVU the shooting happened around 6:39 p.m. as kids were having football practice at Sorensdale Park located at 275 Godwin Street near Tennyson High School.

Hayward Police Department said they began to receive calls about the shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Eden Hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Police said several witnesses told them they saw three males running away from the bathroom area immediately after hearing the shot.

Police did not have anyone in custody, but they did say there doesn't appear to be any "ongoing safety concerns" related to this incident.

A witness shared a social media post from a group called Hayward Lancers Youth Football. They said it was a "young man unrelated" to their program who was the victim of the crime. "We are thankful and grateful that everyone is OK after a very difficult situation this evening," the post read.

In light of what happened, the group has canceled and postponed both cheer practice and football practice scheduled for next week.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Hayward P.D. at 510-293-7000.