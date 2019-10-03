< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story431251967" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431251967" data-article-version="1.0">Vigil held for anniversary of man tased to death by sheriff's deputies</h1> </header> Vigil held for anniversary of man tased to death by sheriff's deputies addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/vigil-held-for-anniversary-of-man-tased-to-death-by-sheriff-s-deputies" addthis:title="Vigil held for anniversary of man tased to death by sheriff's deputies"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431251967.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431251967");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431251967_431253280_183502"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431251967_431253280_183502";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431253280","video":"611704","title":"Vigil%20held%20for%20anniversary%20of%20man%20tased%20to%20death%20by%20sheriff%27s%20deputies","caption":"A%20vigil%20was%20held%20on%20Thursday%20night%20in%20San%20Mateo%20County%20for%2036-year-old%20Chinedu%20Okobi%20who%20died%20one%20year%20ago%20after%20sheriff%20deputies%20used%20a%20Taser%20stun%20gun%20on%20him.%20Okobi%20went%20into%20cardiac%20arrest%20following%20a%20confrontation%20with%20deputies.%20Loved%20ones%20said%20fe","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FVigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F04%2FVigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased_to_death_611704_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664777076%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-geOCsNPRRLuIIs6cJThD_kyXJQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fvigil-held-for-anniversary-of-man-tased-to-death-by-sheriff-s-deputies"}},"createDate":"Oct 03 2019 11:04PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431251967_431253280_183502",video:"611704",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520vigil%2520was%2520held%2520on%2520Thursday%2520night%2520in%2520San%2520Mateo%2520County%2520for%252036-year-old%2520Chinedu%2520Okobi%2520who%2520died%2520one%2520year%2520ago%2520after%2520sheriff%2520deputies%2520used%2520a%2520Taser%2520stun%2520gun%2520on%2520him.%2520Okobi%2520went%2520into%2520cardiac%2520arrest%2520following%2520a%2520confrontation%2520with%2520deputies.%2520Loved%2520ones%2520said%2520fe",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/04/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased_to_death_611704_1800.mp4?Expires=1664777076&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-geOCsNPRRLuIIs6cJThD_kyXJQ",eventLabel:"Vigil%20held%20for%20anniversary%20of%20man%20tased%20to%20death%20by%20sheriff%27s%20deputies-431253280",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fktvu-local-news%2Fvigil-held-for-anniversary-of-man-tased-to-death-by-sheriff-s-deputies"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Azenith Smith, KTVU Posted Oct 03 2019 11:10PM PDT Video Posted Oct 03 2019 11:04PM PDT delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431251967-431253265" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431251967" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN MATEO, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - A vigil was held on Thursday night in San Mateo County for 36-year-old Chinedu Okobi who died one year ago after sheriff deputies used a Taser stun gun on him.</p><p>Okobi went into cardiac arrest following a confrontation with deputies. Loved ones said few reforms have been done since his death.</p><p>"We want people to not forget him and to remember," said Mother Amaki Okobi. "He has not gotten justice."<br> Back on October 3, 2018, Okobi was confronted by sheriff's deputies who stopped the 36-year-old as ran in and out of traffic on El Camino Real. His family said he was having a mental breakdown at the time.<br> Video released by the sheriff's office showed the violent struggle that ensued after Okobi tried to run away. A deputy deployed a Taser. The district attorney's office ultimately cleared the deputies.</p><p>"Have you watched the video?," said Regina Islas of the "Justice for Chinedu" group. "I can't agree with that at all. There was no justification."</p><p>Since Okobi's death, activists have called for a ban on Tasers in the county. Okobi was the fourth person who died in 2018 after being tased by law enforcement in San Mateo County.</p><p>The sheriff has said Tasers are necessary to protect deputies. The department is working on a new use of force and Taser policy. Loved ones said it doesn't go far enough.</p><p>"The new policy states a deputy can only fire three times but we know from Reuters, one Taser shot is enough to kill somebody. In Chinedu's case, there were seven shots," said Family Friend Kate Amoo-Gottfried.</p><p>Some reforms have been instituted including implicit bias training for officers and defibrillators in patrol cars. Activists want a citizen advisory committee and more transparency.</p><p>"It's important so they will stop killing people," said Amaka Okobi. "Before they kill, they will think. They will be held accountable. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"KTVU Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36532551" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More KTVU Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/biden-in-bay-area-for-fundraising-tour-says-trump-tells-lies-" title="Biden in Bay Area for fundraising tour, says Trump "tells lies"" data-articleId="431251998" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice-President Joe Biden was in the Bay Area Thursday for a series of fundraisers in Palo Alto and San Francisco. About seventy supporters greeted him at an evening event hosted by Jed Katz of Javelin Ventures at 221 Main Street in San Francis" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden in Bay Area for fundraising tour, says Trump "tells lies"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 11:14PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Vice-President Joe Biden was in the Bay Area Thursday for a series of fundraisers in Palo Alto and San Francisco. </p><p>About seventy supporters greeted him at an evening event hosted by Jed Katz of Javelin Ventures at 221 Main Street in San Francisco. Many said they left with a renewed enthusiasm for Biden, saying he was very down-to-earth. Photos showed him smiling and relating to even the youngest in the crowd.</p><p>"Right when he entered the room, everyone was standing up and gave him a round of applause but he zeroed right in on the kids who were sitting on the floor and went and sat with them. And I just think he really cares about the next generation," said Madison Dempster, a UC Davis student from San Francisco.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/homeless/south-bay-nonprofit-that-helps-homeless-teens-in-search-of-new-home" title="South Bay nonprofit that helps homeless teens in search for new home" data-articleId="431246340" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A non-profit that helps homeless teens is in search of a new home. Stand Up for Kids Silicon Valley found out the lease on their current building isn't being renewed. Now, they're hoping to find a new space before the holidays." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Bay nonprofit that helps homeless teens in search for new home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ann Rubin, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 09:21PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 09:26PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A non-profit that helps homeless teens is in search of a new home.</p><p>Stand Up for Kids Silicon Valle y found out the lease on their current building isn't being renewed. Now, they're hoping to find a new space before the holidays. </p><p>For the last five years, their building on E. Hedding Street in San Jose has been a safe space for homeless teens.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hundreds-of-tires-dumped-illegally-along-the-russian-river" title="Hundreds of tires dumped illegally along the Russian River" data-articleId="431231235" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities in Mendocino County are searching for whoever is responsible for illegally dumping hundreds of truck, car and tractor tires along the Russian River." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds of tires dumped illegally along the Russian River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Vacar, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:00PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some people have chosen southern Mendocino County to dump hundreds of truck, car, and tractor tires along the pristine Russian River within the last month. </p><p>The Mendocino Sheriff's Office was alerted to this and another close-by site along the Russian River just south of Hopland. </p><p>Hundreds of tires were pitched over the side of Highway 101. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/biden-in-bay-area-for-fundraising-tour-says-trump-tells-lies-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_20191004060936"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Biden in Bay Area for fundraising tour, says Trump "tells lies"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/vigil-held-for-anniversary-of-man-tased-to-death-by-sheriff-s-deputies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_20191004060438"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil held for anniversary of man tased to death by sheriff's deputies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/homeless/south-bay-nonprofit-that-helps-homeless-teens-in-search-of-new-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_20191004011049"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Bay nonprofit that helps homeless teens in search for new home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hundreds-of-tires-dumped-illegally-along-the-russian-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/vigil-held-for-anniversary-of-man-tased-to-death-by-sheriff-s-deputies" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Vigil_held_for_anniversary_of_man_tased__0_7686954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vigil held for anniversary of man tased to death by sheriff's deputies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/homeless/south-bay-nonprofit-that-helps-homeless-teens-in-search-of-new-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/South_Bay_nonprofit_that_helps_homeless__0_7686751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Bay nonprofit that helps homeless teens in search for new home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hundreds-of-tires-dumped-illegally-along-the-russian-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hundreds_of_tires_dumped_illegally_along_0_7686691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds of tires dumped illegally along the Russian River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kanye-west-references-chick-fil-a-repeatedly-in-new-song-closed-on-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kanye&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;West&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Johnny&#x20;Nunez&#x2f;WireImage&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kanye West references Chick-fil-A repeatedly in new song ‘Closed on Sunday'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-district-attorney-george-gascon-resigns-to-explore-run-in-la" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SF District Attorney George Gascon resigns to 'explore run' in LA</h3> 