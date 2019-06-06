Hundreds of friends, co-workers, and admirers came to the Lesher Center For the Performing Arts in Walnut Creek, to remember Ellen Tauscher, a former Congressswoman who shattered glass ceilings, and always with style.

Among the speakers was Eric Swallwell, her former intern now an East Bay Congressman running for President.

"She said you need to know three things. Who is important. What is important. And when to leave a party," Swallwell said to laughs.