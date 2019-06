- One by one volunteers are taking turns at 15 minute shifts to read the Mueller report in its entirety in San Francisco.

The marathon reading started at 7:00 a.m. Thursday at Manny's-- a "community focused meeting and learning place" and coffee shop located in the Mission. The event had gone into its 10th hour at 5 p.m. and will stretch into the evening.

"The overall pattern of the president's conduct towards the investigations can shed light on the nature of the president's acts."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced his resignation last month, but the fruit of his labor, a 448 page report, is being read word for word in its entirety, including where Mueller specifically addresses the question of obstruction of justice.

"At the same time, if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state."

The reading at Manny's, located at 16th and Mission, was organized in just a matter of days.

"You have to read the words to actually get a sense of how incredible what happened to our country actually was," said Manny's founder Manny Yekutiel. "The fact that the Russian government, a foreign government, was successful in interfering in our elections, we cannot be desensitized to this fact."

The volunteers include actors, politicians and community activists all aiming to give voice to the report.

"He said, 'I've said what I want to say in the report. So, my words should speak for themselves. The problem is, so few Americans have actually read the report and over 30% of the members of Congress haven't read the report," said Yekutiel,

While seating in Manny's is limited, the reading is being streamed live on Facebook (you can find the link here: welcometomannys.com) reaching anyone with internet access.

Organziers say the hope is it will allow more people to get familiar with the Mueller report, allow more people to think more deeply about it, and eventually help form a more informed voting public.