- A car involved in a collision with a VTA bus in San Jose on Monday burst into flames, fire officials say.

According to a San Jose Fire Department tweet sent at 2:10 p.m., the crash happened at King and Cunningham and brought down power lines.

Pictures from the scene show a car on fire adjacent to a VTA bus with front end damage and downed power lines on top.

All occupants were evacuated from the bus, fire officials said.