- Santa Rosa police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman at a park Sunday evening

The victim says the attack happened at 6:40 p.m. at Howarth Park on Summerfield Road.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s, about 5'9" and he was missing his front teeth.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call police.