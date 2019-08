- Monterey County Animal Services is seeking information from the public about a husky that was found chained to concrete with a carabiner clip pierced through its nape.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an injured dog in a culvert on Armstrong Road in unincorporated Salinas on the evening of Aug. 3, according to a news release issued by the county's health department.

The dog, a male husky mix about a year old, was found attached to a chain that was connected to clumps of concrete, according to county officials.

The husky was taken to the shelter, where veterinarians discovered a carabiner clipped through its skin, and determined it had likely been attached for over 10 days.

The clip was removed, and the dog is expected to make a full recovery, according to county officials.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Monterey County Animal Services at (831) 769-8850.