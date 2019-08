- YouTube has banned a 14-year-old North Bay teen after she uploaded a video attacking the LGBTQ community.

On Jul. 31, Soph, who's amassed nearly a million followers, posted a 12-minute rant titled "Pride and Prejudice," according to BuzzFeed.

In the video, the foul-mouthed YouTuber told her followers to “make sure to blame me in your manifestos,” a reference to documents posted to 8chan— an online message board that has gained notoriety for its white-supremacist and extremist content.

The site was used by three mass shooters in the U.S. and New Zealand,​​ NBC reports.

The El Paso gunman published a manifesto to 8chan before he entered a Walmart and opened fire, killing 22 people.

YouTube said it removed Soph's account for violating company guidelines on hate speech.

Soph came under fire earlier this year for threatening to kill YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. Somehow she managed to keep her account active, however, YouTube did temporarily suspend and demonetize her account.

After her account was terminated Soph tweeted a photo of herself with a gun along with the caption, "YouTube headquarters here I come."

She later deleted the tweet and said the "Gun tweet obviously a joke."