<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article> <section id="story426827520" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426827520" data-article-version="1.0">Labor Day protest at Kaiser Permanente, Danny Glover to speak</h1> </header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Labor Day protest at Kaiser Permanente, Danny Glover to speak&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/labor-day-protest-at-kaiser-permanente-danny-glover-to-speak" data-title="Labor Day protest at Kaiser Permanente, Danny Glover to speak" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/labor-day-protest-at-kaiser-permanente-danny-glover-to-speak" addthis:title="Labor Day protest at Kaiser Permanente, Danny Glover to speak"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426827520.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426827520");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 08:58AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 12:59PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426827520" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Thousands of workers from Kaiser Permante are protesting on Labor Day in Oakland, marching against what they call the company's unfair labor practices. <br> <br> Leaders who have gathered at Mosswood Park across from Kaiser said the nonprofit hospital has shifted away from prioritizing patients to instead making the top executives wealthier.</p><p>Several speakers are lined up including actor Danny Glover joined thousands at a 10 a.m. rally. "The struggle continues," he told the crowd.</p><p>Similar rallies are planned for Los Angeles, Denver and Portland among other cities. </p><p>After the 30-minute rally, workers will march to the hospital and about 80 people are expected to block the intersection.</p><p>The national union contract expired at the end of last year and since then the national labor relations board charged Kaiser Permante with failing to bargain in good faith. </p><p>Representatives from Kaiser Permante have released a statement saying in part, "We may have occasional disagreement, but we always work through these challenges to align on common goals that are in the best interest of our members, patients, employees and the communities we serve."<br> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Family members say Marta Casiano, a mother, of&nbsp;five was killed by a stray bullet on Sept. 2, 2019,&nbsp;as she walked to her car following a wedding reception. Photo courtesy of family.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland mother killed by stray bullet on way back from wedding reception: neighbors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sharon Song, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Rob Roth, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 10:04AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 02:50PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 44-year-old mother of five died while walking back to her car after a wedding reception with her husband in Oakland early Monday, after being struck by a stray bullet, neighbors and police said.</p><p>Family members identified the woman to KTVU as Marta Casiano. </p><p>Police said they were called to the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, at 12:53 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds.</p> </div> There were no injuries. PG&E, Caltrans, CHP, and the fire department were notified. </p> </div> Cmdr. Matthew Kroll says the bodies recovered Monday morning had injuries consistent with drowning.</p><p>Searchers are continuing to look for 29 other people who were aboard the vessel Conception, which burned while anchored off Santa Cruz Island.</p> </div> Photo: Antioch police" title="11 ANTIOCH SIDESHOW_00.00.10.14_1567449342538.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illegal sideshows pop up in Oakland, Antioch over Labor Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/record-breaking-august-for-several-bay-area-cities-and-other-spots-around-the-globe" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Record-breaking August for several Bay Area cities and other spots around the globe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-woman-killed-by-apparent-stray-bullet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Family&#x20;members&#x20;say&#x20;Marta&#x20;Casiano&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;mother&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;five&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;stray&#x20;bullet&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;as&#x20;she&#x20;walked&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;car&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;wedding&#x20;reception&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;family&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland mother killed by stray bullet on way back from wedding reception: neighbors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-near-oakland-airport-day-after-suspect-rams-pickup-through-terminal-gate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found near Oakland airport, day after suspect rams pickup through terminal gate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/believe-it-or-not/joey-chestnut-unseated-as-buffalo-chicken-wing-king" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joey Chestnut unseated as Buffalo chicken wing king</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-gunman-was-fired-from-job-called-fbi-before-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Cengiz&#x20;Yar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas gunman was fired from job, called FBI before shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 