Last day for tax-exempt donations at Goodwill

- Bay Area Goodwill stores are holding a Donate-A-Thon today.

The stores started accepting donations at 7 a.m. Sunday. The CEO of the Goodwill in the greater East Bay says it's the busiest time of year for the stores.

It's also the last day for tax-exempt donations before the new year.

Doborah Bouck, VP of Marketing says, "We get about 30% of our donations at this time, this season of giving. In December, people are excited to give, clean out their closet and get that 2017 tax receipt."

The Goodwill will be accepting donations until 5 p.m. Sunday.