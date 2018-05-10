Latino El Cerrito officers donate patrol car to Puerto Rico

- When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last fall, law enforcement there lost many vital tools, including their police cars.

Now, El Cerrito police are donating a Crown Victoria and the Latino Peace Officers Association is shipping the patrol car to Puerto Rico. The group says the car is really needed there. For months, many officers in Puerto Rico have been on foot wearing jeans and T-shirts because uniforms, reflective vests, and vehicles were destroyed in the hurricane.

“There is still a big need,” said association member Steven Fajardo, “and they need everybody's help.”

Shortly after the hurricane, the Latino Peace Officers Association raised money and donations, spent two weeks in Puerto Rico helping with the recovery.



