Three people including a 10-year-old boy were shot Wednesday evening at Santa Rosa's Jacobs Park, police said.

The other two victims are men. One man is suffering from life-threatening injuries.% INLINE %

Multiple 911 calls came in at around 7:35 p.m. to report the shooting at the park near Link Lane and West Ninth Street and Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. According to police, several soccer games were happening at this area as hundreds of people were in the park. % INLINE %