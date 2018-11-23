Lexus spins out of control, hitting Warriors star Steph Curry's Porsche on Highway 24: CHP

- Warriors star Steph Curry's Porsche was struck twice on Friday on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel but he was not injured and showed up later for practice, a Warriors spokeswoman said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza said the first crash occurred on Highway 24 about 8:45 a.m.

That's when a silver Lexus traveling westbound near Highway 13 lost control, spun out and hit the center divide before hitting the Porsche traveling in the No. 1 lane. Curry stopped his car along the center divide to wait for help, the CHP said.

Then, just about 10 minutes later, the driver of a black Honda Civic lost control and veered into the center median, hitting the concrete wall and then Curry's Porsche for the second time that morning, the CHP said.

The roads were slick on Friday with rain. Despite the crash, no one suffered any injuries and no one appeared to be under the influence of anything, the CHP said.

Warriors spokeswoman Lisa Goodwin said the Porsche belonged to Curry. He arrived at the Warriors' shootaround practice at the Oracle Arena long before noon.

From photos at the scene taken around 11 a.m., the Porsche's front right bumper was damaged and hanging precariously off the car.

Steph Curry and all the others involved in a crash in Highway 24 in Oakland are OK, reports @CHPoakland https://t.co/lRd3dM0VB5 pic.twitter.com/NfTxdJrGiP — KTVU (@KTVU) November 23, 2018

Curry is still recovering from a groin injury. He was not scheduled to play in Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

His father, Dell Curry, told KTVU that his son is OK. "We just want his groin injury to heal," he said.