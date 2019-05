Sitting on the easternmost edge of Alameda County, Livermore is home to some of California's oldest vineyards, two world-renowned national laboratories, and the longest burning light bulb in history.

The city was founded in 1869 by William Mendenhall, who named it after Robert Livermore, a rancher who settled in the area in the 1830s.

Since then, Livermore has transformed from a vast farmland into a largely suburban area, with a population of more than 91,000.

Still, Livermore is holding onto its longstanding tradition of ranching. The annual Livermore Rodeo is now in its 101st year.

Livermore is also known for its warm, dry summers. The average high in July is 89 degrees, and temperatures often soar to the triple-digits.

That Mediterranean climate makes it the perfect location for growing grapes. Today you can find dozens of wineries spread across the Livermore Valley, as well as wine bars in the downtown area, where the city has been working on a revitalization plan which includes new restaurants, shops, housing and even a new hotel, slated to begin construction in 2020.