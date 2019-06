- How well do you know your city? We took the streets of downtown Livermore to see just how much knowledge "Livermorians" have of their fair city.

Our first stop the Centennial Light which has been burning for well over 100 years at a local firehouse. The once 60 watt bulb is now down to just four watts, but it's still burning bright. t William McKinley was our President when the bulb began burning. He served less than 1 term. The light was purchased from the Shelby Electric company in Ohio for 40 cents. That same light today would cost $10.

Livermore is also home to some of the oldest wineries in California. Wente and Concannon date back to the 1880's. Any idea how many wineries are now producing wine in the Livermore Valley? It's not Napa numbers, but the answer may surprise you!!

The Lawrence Livermore Lab is the city's biggest employer. Atomic element number 116 was discovered at the lab. It has the symbol LV. The name has a very "Livermore" feel to it. So, what is the name of this radioactive element?? Here's a hint. Combine the words of Livermore and auditorium!! It might help.

Livermore has produced some Hall of Fame athletes! One stands out among the rest because he is 6 foot 10 inches tall! He also had an amazing career on the mound for a number of MLB teams including the Giants. He won over 300 games and was the pride of Livermore High back in the early 80's. Hisnickname was the "Big Unit." That should give it away!!

And did you know that a well-known KTVU anchor grew up in Livermore. She was a Granada High School graduate and will actually be anchoring our Zip-Trip Morning in Livermore on June 7th. If you don't know the answer come down 1st street and say hi.

