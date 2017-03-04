3 injured in San Francisco big rig crash

Posted:Mar 04 2017 10:17AM PST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 10:17AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - Three people suffered minor injuries Saturday morning after a big rig they were riding in flew off of a highway in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 101 near the Paul Avenue off ramp and was reported on Twitter by San Francisco Fire just after 8 a.m.

The CHP said the rig landed off of the highway on Bayshore Boulevard, injuring the three people inside the cab.

According to the CHP, the cause of the accident is still under investigation, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 