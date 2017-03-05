Hayward police shoot, injure suspected gunman KTVU Local News Hayward police shoot, injure suspected gunman Police shot a male suspect late Saturday night in Hayward, after the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at an officer as officers were investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a teen, police said.

The incident began at about 11:30 p.m., when police responded to several calls regarding a shooting victim in the 27000 block of Mandarin Avenue, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed male suspect in the street near where the earlier shooting had occurred.

The suspect then brandished a firearm and pointed it at one of the officers. In response, officers shot at the suspect, striking him several times, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, officers concluded the suspect had arrived at the scene several minutes before and shot at a man and a 17-year-old girl outside a home on Mandarin Avenue.

The suspect and the two victims were treated and taken to a hospital, according to police.

The teen victim was later released. The male victim and suspect remain hospitalized and are in stable condition.

The officers involved in the incident were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation that will done jointly by the police department's Criminal Investigations Bureau and the

Alameda County District Attorney's Office, police said.

The names of the officers and the suspect will not be released at this time, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Detective Trevor Vonnegut at (510) 293-7034 or at HaywardPDTips@hayward-ca.gov.