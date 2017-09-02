Cooling centers open during extreme heat wave

- As the Bay Area heat wave continues, with temperatures above 90 degrees expected for much of the weekend, public officials and fire departments are offering tips and resources to help residents deal with the

sweltering weather.

Marin County education officials are recommending that school administrators and sports directors cancel outdoor sporting activities in the county through Sunday.

The Oakland Fire Department is advising residents to drink plenty of fluids, not to leave children or pets in vehicles, to wear hats and apply sunscreen.

The department also urges residents to minimize fire hazards by remaining alert and reporting any small fires immediately by calling 911.

Also, residents should have a plan for evacuating if a wildfire requires it.

Grass should be mowed before 10 a.m., and power tools and vehicles placed on paved or dirt areas only.

Cooling centers are available in Oakland. The Asian branch of the public library at 388 Ninth St., the Chavez branch at 3301 East 12th St., Suite 271, the Dimond Branch at 3565 Fruitvale, the Piedmont Avenue Branch at 80 Echo Ave., and the main branch at 125 14th Street are available.

For hours and times, visit the library website.

Also, the North Oakland Senior Center at 5714 MLK Jr. Way, the East Oakland Multi-Purpose Center at 9255 Edes Ave., the St. Vincent DePaul Center at 2272 San Pablo Ave. and the Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center at 3301 East 12th St., Suite 201, are available.

Call the centers for hours of operation.

As for San Francisco, "With extreme temperatures in San Francisco expected to continue tomorrow, I am urging local residents to take special precautions in an effort to remain safe and healthy," San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said.

Temperatures in San Francisco hit 106 degrees in a preliminary estimate Friday, an all-time high according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are expected to continue there and throughout the area.

Cooling centers will be open in San Francisco, and all its City-operated pools will be free and open to residents, Lee said.

Martin Luther King Pool at 5701 Third St., Sava Pool at 19th Avenue and Wawona Street, North Beach Pool at 651 Lombard Ave., Coffman Pool at 1701 Visitation Ave., Hamilton Pool at Geary Avenue and Steiner Street and Garfield Pool at 26th and Harrison streets are open and free.

For pool hours and schedules, visit the San Francisco Recreation & Parks website.

The following libraries have air conditioning: the San Francisco Main Library at 100 Larkin St., Mission Bay, 960 Fourth St., North Beach, 850 Columbus Ave., Potrero Hill, 1616 20th St.

Additional cooling centers are available at 1156 Valencia St., 360 Fourth St., 1450 Powell St. and at the Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St.