- A 57-year-old man died Sunday night after Antioch police say he was shot by an unknown suspect.

In a news release, Lt. John Fortner said police were called out just after 9:30 p.m. to St. Christopher Court after hearing reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began providing first aid and called for Contra Costa Fire Department and ambulance paramedics.

The man was transported to a local area trauma center where he ended up dying, police said.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred in the road, in the 3400 block of Rio Grande Drive, after some sort of fight between the man and the suspect. Afterwards, the man ran to St. Christopher Court where the police were called.

East County Today reports t his is the 7th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzalez at 925-779-6923, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.