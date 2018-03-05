Man arrested for allegedly stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar, police say

- A man was arrested for allegedly stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar from her table at The Governors Ball following the Oscars, but the statuette was recovered.

Terry Bryant, 47, was booked on suspicion of grand theft, said Los Angles police Officer Norma Eisenman. Bryant had a ticket to the event at the Hollywood & Highland Center, Eisenman said.

The suspect grabbed McDormand's Best Actress statue from her table and ran off but was detained by a photographer and held by security until police arrived, TMZ reported.

"Frances noticed her Oscar was (missing) from the table and notified security ...'' according to TMZ.

McDormand asked that the man be given a pass, but he was arrested anyway, the entertainment-oriented website Blast reported.

Minutes before his arrest, the man shot a video of himself with the award, and asked party attendees if they wanted a photo with the Oscar, TMZ reported.

McDormand took home the award for Best Actress for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

