Man arrested in Oakland triple homicide

- A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a triple homicide that occurred earlier this month in the 1000 block of Center Street.

A source tells KTVU that Antonio Durant was arrested for the triple homicide.

The homicide occurred around 9:05 p.m. Jan. 4 near the Mandela Parkway. Three men were taken to the hospital, but died there. They are: 21year-old Gino Houchins of Vallejo, 29-year-old Marcus Fuller Jr. of Oakland and 31-year-old Dante Johnson of Oakland.

A law enforcement source told KTVU there were possible gang ties to this shooting.

The crime scene spanned from 8th Street and Center to Mandela Parkway up to 11th Street and Mandela where a source told KTVU a vehicle crashed after gunshots were fired.

The vehicle had been abandoned. According to the source, witnesses said the driver fled the vehicle and was picked up by another.

Durant was captured several weeks later, after a chase and crash that ended Friday at Seminary and 580.