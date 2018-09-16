Man arrested with BB gun, demon mask and methamphetamine in Sonoma County

- Deputies in Sonoma County on Friday arrested a man reportedly in possession of a BB gun, a demon mask and methamphetamine.

On Friday at 3 p.m., deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man armed with a gun walking in the area of state Highway 12 and Verano Avenue.

Responding deputies located the man and detained him without incident.

During a search of the area, deputies located a BB gun, a red mask depicting a demon, a small baggie of methamphetamine and foil with burn marks.

Deputies said the man admitting to possessing the BB gun and said he wanted to use it for target practice. He denied the other objects belonged to him.

The man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful display of an imitation firearm in public, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.