Man dies in San Lorenzo house fire on Thanksgiving Day

- A man died in a house fire in San Lorenzo Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The fire at a single story home on Via Coralla also displaced 13 people, including 5 children, said Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles.

Knowles said firefighters arrived at the fire on a cul de sac at 12:13 p.m. Thursday and contained the blaze in about 20 minutes.

"Crews had to fight their way in due to the heavy smoke coming out of the house. They subsequently did find a victim who was found to be deceased in the home," said Battalion Chief Mark Carter.

The name of the man who died was not released. There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross has been called to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.