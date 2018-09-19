Man faces murder charge in Fremont knife attack on neighbor

- A man from Fremont is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times with a large knife.

The attack happened on the morning of Sept. 16 on the 3000 block of Rockett Drive in Fremont. The victim, Jack Mosley, is hospitalized in fair condition.

Mosley’s daughter, Donna Lindner, described it like a scene out of a horror movie. She said she found her father stabbed at their townhome. He was bleeding profusely, but was conscious.

She said her father told her someone threw a coffee mug through their front window. When he went outside to sweep up the mess, he was attacked.

“He told me the guy next door took a machete to him. I was like, ‘What do you mean dad? What happened?’ she said. “As he bent over, the guy from next door came and from behind him and just started cutting him, viciously cutting him, and [the suspect] was laughing the whole time he was doing it.”

Mosley is now recovering from surgery at a hospital in San Jose. He has multiple cuts to his scalp, face, neck, hands, and upper abdomen. His niece, Melissa Harrison, said doctors told him he would likely lose vision in his left eye from a cut. He also needs another surgery on his left hand because his fingers were severed.

“He has over a 1,000 staples in his body,” Harrison said. “He's a big guy. He's about 6'7“ or so and they just look like they're everywhere. It's really hard to see him.”

The Fremont Police Department arrested 27-year-old Zekria Joyaa of Fremont on charges of attempted murder and mayhem. Court documents state Joyaa was arrested in Union City shortly after the incident. The documents also state that Joyaa told investigators he “blacked out” and doesn’t remember anything. Joyaa discarded of his clothes and a knife in a dumpster, according the court documents.

Lindner said she visited Joyaa at the jail in Fremont before he was transferred to the Santa Rita Jail. She said he apologized to her, but couldn’t give an explanation.

“My dad is such a loving man, we don't even know this guy. Why did this guy do this to my dad? I really want to know why,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help Mosley pay for his bills and rent. They said the 63-year-old works in the parts department of a local car dealership and he takes care of his adult daughter with downs syndrome.

“It breaks my heart that he could possibly have something like that done to him,” Harrison said. “He's going to be out for a while. It will be really hard on them.”

Joyaa is being held without bail. He is due in court next week.

