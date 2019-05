- A man who appeared to be passed behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at a Fairfield service station gas pump early Sunday morning was arrested on narcotics and firearm possession charges.

An officer clearing a nearby traffic collision noticed the vehicle at the AM/PM in the 2000 block of Walters Road at 4:40 a.m. and saw drug paraphernalia and "residue of suspected heroin" in the driver's lap, police said in a release.

"As the male was being removed from his vehicle it was discovered that he was sitting on top of a loaded, illegally possessed Springfield XD-9 9mm firearm," police said.

A search turned up suspected cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and prescription medications.

Donald Romby, 40, of Suisun, was arrested and taken to Solano County Jail on weapon violation charges, and possession of illegal narcotics for sale.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article previously had the wrong photograph of Donald Romby.