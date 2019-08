- Livermore police are looking for 30-year-old John Inocencio, a homeless man from Livermore, for allegedly shooting and killing another man in a shopping center parking lot, off Las Positas Ave and Interstate 580.

The parking lot where it happened is in between a Kohl's store and a 24-hour Walmart.

Police said this was not a random attack, and that the victim, who has not been identified, and Inocencio were acquaintances.

Police say the two men were both transients living in the homeless encampment along a creek that runs parallel to interstate 580.

The two men got into some sort of "altercation" or "feud" as police described and Inocencio opened fire with a rifle. The victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.