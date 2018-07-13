Man jumps out of moving truck to avoid arrest

- Smyrna Police said a man went to great lengths to avoid being arrested. Police said as they were trying to pull over a pickup, the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Police said Carl Stroud was wanted for shoplifting from Kroger.

"He stole several items of beer, some steaks and an item of interest, some oxtails," said Smyrna Police Sgt. Louis Defense.

When Officers spotted Stroud's truck on South Cobb Drive, they tried to pull him over. Officers said instead of stopping, he sped up. Dash Cam video shows the Chevy Silverado darting in and out of traffic and speeding through red lights. At one point he hit two cars at an intersection. The video shows the driver jump out of the truck and run off. The truck was in gear and kept going down South Cobb Drive. With no one behind the wheel, the truck veers right, takes out some bushes, then crosses the road through traffic. The truck finally comes to a halt when it crashes into a fence at a business.

Meanwhile, officers found Stroud hiding in a business park about a half mile away, not too far from where he jumped out of the truck.

"I've been a police officer 18 years now and never have I seen someone I've pursued jump out of a vehicle to avoid apprehension," said Sgt. Defense.

Stroud was booked into the Cobb County Jail on about a dozen charges against him.