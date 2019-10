- The man who was run over and killed at a Cupertino Park on Tuesday has been identified as 77-year-old Lawrence Lupash of Sunnyvale.

According to court documents, the suspect, Mireya Orta, 50, intentionally drove over the victim reportedly, before trying to hit a second person as they walked in the Rancho San Antonio Preserve and Park.

The second victim identified as, Chris Halvorsen, dove to the ground and then hid behind a tree to avoid the suspect's black Audi sedan.

Orta also crashed head-on into a sheriff's deputy's SUV.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the incident.

Orta was scheduled to appear in court Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.