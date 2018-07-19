Man killed in El Sobrante, body found on private, gravel driveway

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - Contra Costa County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting in El Sobrante on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on San Pablo Dam Road  between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Investigators don’t know if he was shot inside one of the three homes off this driveway, or shot outside. But his body was found outside on a private, gravel driveway.

No motive was revealed and no one has been arrested.

One neighbor across the street said she heard multiple gunshots when this happened.

